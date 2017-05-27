Expo prepares for Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo

Central Point, Ore. — In less than a week the expo will be transformed for the Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo.
“The whole entire pen area is gonna be filled with animals who are gonna be here to show up just for you and for these cowboys that are coming from all over the nation.,” Jackson County Expo Director, Helen Funk.
The lineup of cowboys will be posted Tuesday, after they compete this weekend.
Tickets for the event are still available HERE. First responders can enjoy free entry on Thursday with their badge or ID, and if kids stop by a Bi-Mart for a red bandana, they get in free on Friday.
