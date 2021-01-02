Home
Exposure app release a mistake according to OHA

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you have an iPhone, you may have woken up to a notification about a new COVID-19 exposure app. The Oregon Health Authority said this was a mistake.

It says the OR Exposure Notification Application… Or OR Notify was released earlier than it was supposed to. The OHA says Apple turned the application on, but will be turning it off.

The app is still under development. The OHA says they will assess the results of a recent test run to determine when it will actually be released.

