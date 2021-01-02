Exposure app release a mistake according to OHA

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you have an iPhone, you may have woken up to a notification about a new COVID-19 exposure app. The Oregon Health Authority said this was a mistake.
It says the OR Exposure Notification Application… Or OR Notify was released earlier than it was supposed to. The OHA says Apple turned the application on, but will be turning it off.
The app is still under development. The OHA says they will assess the results of a recent test run to determine when it will actually be released.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!