Extra State Police for holiday weekend

Klamath County, Ore — The holiday weekend has barely begun and police are already dealing with a number of accidents state wide.
In Douglas County a multi-vehicle crash closed down Highway 230 near the Highway 138 junction. At least one person had to be airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.
In Klamath County, a single vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries after the driver over-corrected and flipped his car several times.
Oregon State Police plan to have extra troopers on hand to stop accidents like these.
“We’ll have additional troops working DUII enforcement, whether it be alcohol or drug impaired driving, so we’ll have additional people out there,” said Sgt. Jeff Proulx with OSP.
Police say the driver in the Klamath County rollover could face DUII charges.
The Douglas County accident is still under investigation.