Extremely high levels of lead found in some traditional cosmetics and turmeric

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State health officials are sounding the alarm on products that contain lead after some samples were found to contain 58,600 times the FDA-recommended limit.
Consuming lead, even in small amounts, can be harmful. The Oregon Health Authority said they’ve discovered “alarming” levels of lead in cosmetics used in traditional Hindu and Muslim religious practices and in South and Southeast Asian cultures.
OHA said they’re concerned about kohl, a black powder used for spiritual, medicinal and cosmetic purposes. It’s also known as kajal, surma, sormeh, athmad or ithmid.
Red, orange, and yellow powders used by Hindu communities are also of concern. Particularly sindoor, kumkum, tikka and roli.
Officials are also concerned about turmeric carried into the country. However, they’re not worried about spices bought in major U.S. supermarkets.
Lead can be added to products to increase weight or enhance color.
OHA provided the following list of products that contain high levels of lead:
Sindoor, Kumkum, Tikka, and Roli
These bright red-orange powders are commonly used for Hindu religious purposes and among communities from and around South Asia. Lead is sometimes used to brighten the color or to increase the weight of the product. People can be exposed to lead when powders that contain lead enter the body through the eyes or mouth.
Health officials have discovered high lead content in samples of sindoor purchased locally under the brands:
- Ancient Veda Sindoor, 37% lead, 37,000 times the FDA-recommended limit.
- Divine Supplies Sindoor, 43% lead, 43,000 times the FDA-recommended limit.
Also known as kajal, surma or sormeh, this black ore is applied to the eyes for spiritual, medicinal or cosmetic purposes. It is traditionally used on babies and young children for religious purposes. The FDA has banned the import of kohl because one way of making the product is by grinding a mineral called galena — also known as lead ore — into a powder and then mixing it with other ingredients.
Multnomah County has found lead in products purchased locally and abroad, including in the brands:
- Hashmi Surma Special, 17% lead, 17,000 times the recommended limit.
- Al-Asmad Alharmain Zam Zam & Rose Water, 59% lead, 58,600 times the recommended limit.
This yellow-orange root and spice is used frequently in South Asian cuisine, medicine and traditional practices. It has become widely used around the world. Lead powder is sometimes added to turmeric root or powder to make the product more vibrant and to cover insect damage. People are then exposed to the lead when that spice is eaten. Health officials are primarily concerned about the spice hand-carried into the United States from India or Bangladesh, rather than products sold in major U.S. supermarkets.
One recent sample brought from India contained 1,240 parts per million of lead. There is no FDA regulatory limit or recommendation for lead in spice, but for reference, the FDA has set a limit of 0.1 parts per million for candy likely to be consumed frequently by children.
If you think you’ve been exposed to lead, call your local health department. To learn more, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/lead