F-16 fighter jet crashes into California warehouse

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KNBC) – We’re getting a look at the crash site where a military jet plowed into a warehouse in California Thursday.
Officials say an F-16 fighter jet punched a hole in the ceiling of a commercial building in Riverside County. The pilot was conducting a training mission at the time of the incident.
The pilot was injured but ejected safely before the crash. He is said to be in stable condition at this time.
11 others on the ground were injured, but all are expected to be okay.
Right now, businesses within a three-quarter mile of the crash site remain closed.
So far, no homes have been evacuated.
Because the plane was believed to be carrying hazardous materials, the California Highway Patrol has shut down the busy interstate surrounding the warehouse. Military officials say it’s just out of precaution.
U.S. Air Force Col. Tom McNamara said, “Any time you have an incident like this, we have to make sure that we secure the area to protect those that are working in the area, and to protect those that are recovering the aircraft.”
Officials are expected to have more answers during another news conference later Friday.