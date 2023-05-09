F-35s from Arizona to fly at Kingsley Field for two weeks

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A squadron of aircraft from an Arizona Air Force base arrived in Klamath Falls today for a two-week training visit.

Luke Air Force Base will bring their F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to fly with Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing’s F-15s.

Colonel Lee Bouma, 173rd FW commander, said integrating the two fighter aircraft gives pilots a more complex environment to practice in.

“This will allow them to fully train to the capabilities of the F-35 and at the same time, continue to strengthen the relationship between our two units.”

The 173rd FW said because of the additional aircraft and flights, the community might notice an increase of aircraft noise during the training period.

