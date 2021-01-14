FAA cracking down on unruly passengers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Aviation Administration is adopting a stricter policy regarding unruly passengers.
The FAA said there has been an increase in incidents where passengers have disrupted flights with “threatening or violent behavior.” The incidents were reportedly related to passengers refusing to wear masks and the recent violence on Capitol Hill.
In the past, the FAA used a variety of methods to control unruly passengers, including warnings and civil penalties. However, the FAA will no longer give any warnings.
The FAA said, effective immediately, that the agency “will pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members.”
“Passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to physically assault aircraft crew or anyone else on an aircraft face stiff penalties, including fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment,” the FAA said. “This dangerous behavior can distract, disrupt, and threaten crewmembers’ safety functions.”
The new policy will be in effect through March 30, 2021.