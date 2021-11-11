FAA fines violent passengers more than $200k

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Airline passengers who become violent on commercial flights are being held accountable by the Federal Aviation Administration.

10 passengers are facing some hefty fines for shouting, spitting, shoving and throwing punches.

The new fines for those accused of acting out total more than $225,000.

It’s the second biggest fines announcement since the f-a-a enacted their no-tolerance policy for unruly passengers in early 2021.

Flight crews have reported more than 5,000 unruly passenger incidents so far this year.

FAA data shows more than 70% of the incidents are over face masks.

Last week, the FAA announced that 37 of the most serious cases have been referred to federal prosecutors.