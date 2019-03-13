FAA resists calls to ground Boeing jets

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft have been grounded in several countries in the wake of Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash, but not in the United States.
The Ethiopian Airlines jetliner crashed shortly after take off, killing all 157 people on board.
It’s the second time a Boeing 737 Max-8 has crashed in just five months.
United Airlines flies the longer Max-9. Southwest and American Airlines fly the Max-8. All three say they do not have safety concerns, but pressure for the Federal Aviation Administration to act is growing.
Connecticut’s Senator Richard Blumenthal has called for an immediate grounding.
The union representing American Airlines flight attendants has also called for action.
“They’re very concerned. They’re very concerned about their safety but also the safety of their customers – who they care for every day,” says Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Lori Bassani.
Boeing, meanwhile, says it will roll out a software patch within weeks that should address a computer glitch that may have contributed to the Indonesian crash involving an onboard anti-stall system.
