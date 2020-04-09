Face masks required by RVTD starting Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Transportation District will soon require passengers to wear face masks.
Starting Friday, April 10, all passengers on RVTD vehicles and those visiting RVTD facilities will need to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth.
RVTD said the face coverings should fit snugly against the face, have multiple layers of cloth, and be secured with ties or ear loops.
In addition to the changes, the following routes were suspended or reduced as of April 6:
- Suspend Route 1X Medford/Ashland Express: Use the Route 10 for trips between Medford and Ashland
- Suspend Route 21 North Medford/ Poplar Square: Use the Route 61 for trips to North Medford
- Reduce Route 27 Crosstown to hourly service: Reduced service still available, see updated schedule