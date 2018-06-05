Facebook admits data sharing agreements

(NBC News) – Facebook is under fire once again after more revelations about data sharing.
A New York Times investigation has revealed partnerships with device makers including Apple and Samsung gave the companies deep access to user data, as well as the data of their friends.
The personal information shared included relationship status, religion and political leaning.
Third party apps face restrictions from Facebook to access this data, but device makers are exempt.
“Even further they’re sharing the Facebook data of peoples’ friends, even those people who have opted out of sharing information with third parties,” says Suzanne Kantra of Teclicious.
In a statement, Facebook Vice President of Product Partnerships Ime Archibong pushed back against the Times article saying “Friends’ information, like photos, was only accessible on devices when people made a decision to share their information with those friends. We are not aware of any abuse by these companies.”
According to the Times, Facebook acknowledged that some partners store data on their own servers, raising security and privacy concerns.
“It makes data more vulnerable because all of a sudden it’s in a place it’s not supposed to be or wasn’t agreed to by the consumer,” says McAfee’s Gary Davis.
