Facebook announces new security steps

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC News) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the company’s annual F-8 developer conference in San Jose, California Tuesday by talking about privacy and security issues.
“What I learned this year is that we need to take a broader view of our responsibility. It’s not enough to just build powerful tools. We need to make sure that they are used for good. And we will,” he said.
Zuckerberg stressed that Facebook is investing a lot in security and in strengthening its systems so they can’t be exploited by outside parties.
“In 2016 we were slow to identify Russian interference, we will never be unprepared for this again,” he vowed.
