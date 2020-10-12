Facebook bans Holocaust denial

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Holocaust denial will no longer be allowed on Facebook.
In a post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is updating its hate speech policy to include Holocaust denial and distortion.
The move, Zuckerberg said, comes with the rising tide of anti-Semitism and an examination of free speech.
He said, “Drawing the right lines between what is and isn’t acceptable speech isn’t straightforward, but with the current state of the world, I believe this is the right balance.”
Under the new policy, users who search for the Holocaust on Facebook will be directed to “authoritative sources” for accurate information.