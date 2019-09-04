Home
Facebook considers hiding “likes” on posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook may soon stop showing the likes on posts.

The social media giant is considering a test to hide “likes” from news feed posts in an attempt to curb the obsession with getting likes on pictures.

If implemented Facebook will hide the number of likes on a post from other users.

Instead, users will see a note that the post was liked by “a friend” but not the exact amount of likes.

The user who created the post can see a list of people and their reactions, but a number won’t be displayed.

Facebook already tested a similar move on Instagram in August and said the tests were successful.

