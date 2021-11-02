Facebook deleting facial recognition

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook says it will no longer offer a feature that billions of users have come to rely on.

After being offered to users for nearly a decade, Facebook will shut down its facial recognition system this month.

The feature was introduced in December of 2010 in order to save Facebook users time.

The social network says the move comes as part of its company-wide plan to limit the use of facial recognition in its products.

Along with the face recognition system, the automatic alt text system, which uses advanced technology to generate descriptions of images for people who are blind or visually impaired, will also be going away.

Users will also no longer be notified when they appear in photos or videos posted by others.

Facebook says there are growing concerns about when it is appropriate to use facial recognition and it wants “to find the right balance” with technology.