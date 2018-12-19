Facebook failed to disclose data releases, report shows

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Internal documents show Facebook gave other companies greater access to people’s data than it has disclosed, according to a report in the New York Times.
The newspaper says it based its reporting on more than 270 pages of internal Facebook documents, plus interviews with more than 50 people which includes former employees of Facebook and its integration partners, government officials and privacy advocates.
Back in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers that people “have complete control” over everything they share on Facebook.
But the Times’ article shows that Facebook allowed certain companies access to data despite those protections.
Those companies include Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify.
In a statement, Facebook says the company knows it has “work to do to regain people’s trust.”
It adds that Facebook is “winding down the integration partnerships” that are referenced in the documents.