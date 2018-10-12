Facebook hack update

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook says a recent security break affected about 29 million users.
That’s less than the company’s original estimate of almost 50 million.
About half of the people affected by the breach had their personal information exposed.
Facebook says the data included names and contact information.
Two weeks ago, the company said a security flaw in Facebook’s “view as” feature had allowed hackers to potentially take over people’s profiles.
Facebook says it has published a webpage where users can check if their accounts were compromised.
The company said the breach is currently being investigated by the FBI.