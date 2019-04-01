Facebook launches new tool to explain news feed algorithm secrets

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook is launching a new feature that helps explain why you see certain posts in your news feed.
Starting Monday, Facebook is introducing a “Why am I seeing this post?” to help users better understand and easily control what they see from friends, pages and groups.
This is the first time the social media giant has given users insight into what activity actually influenced Facebook’s algorithms.
Users can just tap on posts and ads in news feed and get context on exactly why they’re appearing in news feed. And from there, you can take further action to personalize what you see.
Facebook said its research showed that users wanted more context and control in managing what they see in their news feeds.
The new button can be found in the drop-down menu on the right-hand corner of a post.