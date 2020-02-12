Facebook removes fake accounts targeting U.S. voters

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CNN) – Facebook has removed fake social media accounts targeting U.S. politics. The social media giant says the accounts were run out of Iran.
The removal is the latest in a series of moves to crack down on misinformation campaigns on social media.
The Iranian Facebook accounts shared posts that allegedly attempted to influence American public opinion.
One post criticized former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.
Other posts were about Christianity, American relations in the Middle East, and the U.S. immigration policy.
Six Facebook accounts were removed from the social platform as well as five Instagram accounts, all alleged to be part of the Iranian network.
Facebook also announced Wednesday that it took down a network of accounts targeting Ukraine.
Those were allegedly linked to Russian military intelligence.