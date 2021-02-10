Facebook to limit political content

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook announced Wednesday that it will start to limit political content in the news feed.
Last month, Facebook said it will no longer recommend political groups to users and it would consider some steps limiting political content following the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.
According to the Tech Transparency Project, Facebook was used to help organize the pro-Trump rally that sparked the insurrection.
The social media giant now appears to be implementing some steps, at least temporarily.
Facebook says the temporary reduction of news feed political content will start this week in Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia.
They’ll take similar steps here in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
Facebook says it will also look for ways to rank political content using a different method than it had in the past.
But content from government agencies and health organizations are exempt from the changes.
The company says it plans to survey people as it tests out the new changes.