Facebook upholds Trump ban for at least two years

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook’s indefinite suspension of former President Donald Trump now has an end date.
The social media giant silenced Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts January 7 following his posts praising people who attacked the U.S. Capitol the day before.
The ban was open-ended, but we are now told will end two years from the day it started.
“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore!”