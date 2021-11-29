Facebook whistleblower to testify before House committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to testify before a House subcommittee Wednesday.

Her appearance will come during a hearing examining possible changes to the laws governing tech companies.

The panel’s name is listed as “Holding Big Tech Accountable: Targeted Reforms to Tech’s Legal Immunity.”

It comes weeks after Haugen leaked what have been called the “Facebook Papers” to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In tens of thousands of pages, those internal documents shine a spotlight on the social media giant’s problems, including hate speech and misinformation, groups using the platform to cause real-world violence, and dangers non-English speaking users face in politically unstable parts of the world.

Haugen told senators last month she believes Facebook harms children, stokes division, and weakens our democracy.

She also told attendees at a tech conference she believes CEO Mark Zuckerberg should step down.

Facebook claims the documents Haugen leaked provide a skewed image of the company’s research and efforts.