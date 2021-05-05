Facebook’s Trump ban upheld

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Facebook’s oversight board upholds the decision to suspend two of former President Donald Trump’s social media accounts.
Facebook and Instagram Silenced Mr. Trump January 7, the day after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol with parent company Facebook citing his rhetoric for inciting the violence, saying at the time both accounts would be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.
Members of Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board agree with the suspensions, finding two of the former president’s posts quote “severely violated” the content standards of both platforms.
What they don’t agree with is the indefinite time frame of the suspensions, calling the penalty “vague and standardless” and calling out Facebook for, in the board’s words, seeking “to avoid its responsibilities” by kicking the case to the board.
The board is giving Facebook six months to produce a response consistent with those applied to other users.
In a statement, Facebook says Mr. Trump’s accounts will remain suspended while the company reviews the board’s recommendations.
Trump calls the suspension of his Facebook account “… a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country…” Saying in a statement “…these corrupt social media companies must pay a political price…”