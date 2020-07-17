Fair food frenzy begins at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Typically, the third weekend in July marks the beginning of the Jackson County Fair. With COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 carnival was canceled and the livestock auctions were moved to online platforms. However this week, Oregonians can still get their fix of fair food.
Fair Food Frenzy will be happening all weekend long at the Expo in Central Point. There are three different stands where people can get some of the most popular fair food from over the years. You can expect corn dogs, funnel cakes, curly fries and so much more. Helen Funk, the director of events at the Expo said this event was important for the food vendors.
“So they’re making a living, we were trying to help them. We’re trying to give southern Oregon something fun to do and at the same time be safe while we do it,” said Funk.
Fair Food Frenzy starts July 17 and will go through Sunday, July 19. The stands open up at 10 AM to 7 PM.
