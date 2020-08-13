Fair food returns to Jackson Co. Expo

While a full fair wasn’t possible this year, an event that brought fair food to the Jackson County Expo earlier this summer was a hit.
Now, It’s returning for a second go-around.
Expo director Helen Funk says it was a miraculous thing to see the hundreds of people who showed up in July.
She says the trucks did so well the first time, one truck drove from Idaho to make it for a second event, happening this weekend.
She says the spirit of the fair brings her hope for the future.
“When I actually see these guys coming down the street… It reminds about how great things really are going to be again. Because it is. This is going to pass and we are going to get to have fair again.”
Funk says some of the stand workers have been doing this for over a decade.
The stands are operating until 7pm Friday through Sunday.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.