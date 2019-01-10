Fake bomb prank costs Florida deputy his job

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida deputy has been charged after sending a toy bomb to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, Lieutenant Joseph Gerretz received a package containing a handwritten note with the word “boom” written on it. The sheriff’s office was evacuated and a bomb squad was called in.
James Piper, 59, resigned later that day after he admitted mailing the toy bomb to the agency as a joke.
Piper was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with the planting of hoax bomb, a second-degree felony.
