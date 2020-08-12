Fake contractor may be operating in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police are warning Klamath County residents about an alleged scammer that could be in the area.
Deputies said Shanadoa Wayne Johnson, also known as Shaun, is believed to be operating in Klamath County as a fake contractor. He may be targeting vulnerable citizens with driveway and/or sealing work.
Johnson, who is assumed to use several aliases, is also wanted on outstanding warrants.
Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130.