Fake “movie money” being passed around in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are warning the public about fake money circulating in southern Oregon.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said for over a month, they’ve received about a dozen reports about “movie money” being passed around.
The money may appear real at first glance, but the bills are not authentic Treasury notes. They are, in fact, movie props as indicated by the prominently displayed text on front and back declaring: “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY”
According to police, the bills have been used at places were businesses transactions are conducted quickly, like gas stations, fast food restaurants, and convenience stores.
“For businesses, it should be understood these bills not only say they are not legal tender, but additionally do not have the security measures authentic bills do,” police said. “They do not have a watermark, or any of the imbedded security features. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety asks that those people who receive money as part of their job take a close look at the US currency that is presented to them.”