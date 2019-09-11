Fall camping discounts

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering discounted rates for electrical and full-hookup RV campsites at selected state parks during October and November.
Starting today, campers will be able to use the code FallFun19 at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com to receive a $7 discount off the nightly RV campsite rate. This will bring the current rate from $24 to $34 down to $17 to $27.
The discount is available at the following parks:
October only:
Milo McIver State Park
Viento State Park
October and November:
Bullards Beach State Park
Champoeg State Heritage Area
Detroit Lake State Recreation Area
Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area
Farewell Bend State Recreation Area
Fort Stevens State Park
Humbug Mountain State Park
Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area
L.L. Stub Stewart Memorial State Park
Prineville Reservoir State Park
South Beach State Park
