Fall harvest season begins

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday was the first day of fall and people were getting ready for a lot of outdoor activities.

At Pheasant Fields Farm in Medford, they’re gearing up for the harvest festival starting October 1st.

They’ll be open all October on weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday they’ll be open for night activities.

Owner Ric Reno said people can expect several new activities on the farm this year.

“We are going to have our ‘bee train,’ as you see behind me here. We also have a cow train, we are going to have our shooting gallery, people get to shoot pears and prettily decorated walls.”

Reno said the corn maze will return as well.

Closer to Halloween, the maze will have some spooky features at night.

You can get in on the fun by visiting Pheasant Fields Farm’s website.’