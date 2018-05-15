Fallen heroes honored at WWII crash site

(WBBH) – Seventy-five years after a World War II training flight crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, several relatives of the men on board visited the crash site on Saturday.
Six men died in the B-26 Marauder that crashed off the coast of Southwest Florida in November 1942 during a training mission, but only two bodies were found after the crash.
Local fishermen discovered the wreckage in the 1990s, leading to a major diving exploration and research into the crashed plane and the young men on board.
A memorial has since been created at the crash site.
Family members of several of the men on board the plane attended memorial service at the site. At the event, scuba-divers went to the ocean floor to leave behind family mementos in honor of the fallen.
