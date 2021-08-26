Fallen Medford firefighter’s neighbor creates GoFundMe

MEDFORD, Ore. – The neighbor of a Medford wildland firefighter is raising money for the family. The fallen firefighter was battling the Gales Fire in Lane County before he made the ultimate sacrifice.
Neighbor, Arnold Sicairos is mourning the loss of Frumencio Ruiz Carapia. Sicarios said Carapia was the first person to greet him when he moved into the neighborhood. Evening lending him tools when he was still awaiting for his household goods to arrive. Sicarios said the 20-year firefighter was a father of four and even had a grandkid.
“If you can’t donate share it, if you can’t share it again just send a prayer their way. This might not be too common, but when it does happen it’s devastating.”
Click HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
