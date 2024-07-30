Fallen officer memorial highway sign dedicated to Douglas County officer

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – A fallen officer memorial highway sign was dedicated to Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Allen Burdic on Monday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Burdic was injured nearly 44 years ago when he confronted a shooting suspect in August of 1980. He was shot twice before the suspect stole Burdic’s patrol vehicle and subsequently ran over the officer’s legs.

He suffered a spinal injury as well as partial paralysis and due to complications of those injuries, Burdic died in March of 2021.

As a result of advocacy by his wife, Erlah Burdic and State Representative Christine Goodwin, he is being honored with a memorial sign which has been installed by ODOT on I-5 at exit 108 near the Myrtle Creek Bridge. This is the same location where the shooting occurred.

Before his injuries, Deputy Burdic served with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for one year as well as three years with the Canyonville Police Department prior to that.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.