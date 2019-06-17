Fallen service member’s mother “Running Fir Wreaths”

MEDFORD, Ore.– The mother of a fallen soldier attended the return of an Honor Flight at the Rogue Valley International Airport and presented the returning veterans with a wreath.
Gold Star mom Cathy Powers lost her son Bryce back in 2013. He was a senior airman with the U.S. Air Force and was serving in Japan where he got into a motor vehicle accident and was placed in a coma for six months.
Powers says she fell into a depression and started overeating in an attempt to numb the pain. However, during this time she found a wreath lying on her son’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. and it helped motivate her to move forward.
Now, she is “Running Fir Wreaths” this year as a way to honor her son’s legacy and that of every veteran in the country. She has set a goal of running 1,000 miles with a portion of it in each state. So far she has been in 21 states, Oregon included, and ran a portion of her journey from Medford to Talent Sunday evening.
“Now it’s about our veterans, the ones from the past, the ones still here present with us and the veterans who will serve in the future,” said Powers. “That’s why I’m running. I’m running because I love our veterans.”
Along her journey, Powers is raising funds to sponsor veteran’s wreaths at Arlington this December. She’s working with the non-profit Wreaths Across America and wants to sponsor 7,777 wreaths – the number of days her son lived.
Power’s still has a ways to go but if you would like to donate to her cause or to Wreaths Across America, you can learn more at the website here.
