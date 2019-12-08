Familia Unida passes out blankets, hot food to homeless

MEDFORD, Ore.– Familia Unida Car and Bike Club is well known for helping those in need but this weekend marked a first for the group.
On Saturday, the organization passed out blankets, clothing and warm food to the homeless at Alba Park in downtown Medford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The project was as organizers say on their hearts after learning some people froze to death on the streets last year.
“We’re a community and they’re all a part of our community so we have to reach out and help them out too,” said Rico Gutierrez, executive director of Familia Unida. “We all got a story and being able to share that story with somebody else, that’s heartwarming in of itself.”
It’s the first time Familia Unida has done this type of charity but they say it won’t be the last. The group partnered with several local businesses and others such as State Farm.
Gutierrez says whatever clothes or blankets aren’t taken will be donated and they plan on returning again next year around the same time.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.