Familia Unida uplifts community through cars and bikes

MEDFORD, Ore.– The third annual Familia Unida Car Show took place at the Rogue Valley Mall on Saturday as visitors were treated to a variety of cars and motorcycles brought together by the Familia Unida Car and Bike Club.
“It’s just an expression of us. Each car is different,” said Rico Gutierrez, executive director of the Familia Unida bike program.
Family united. That’s the idea behind the Familia Unida Car and Bike Club and what better way to be united than through the love of a roaring engine.
“That’s actually why we named it Familia Unida,” said Luis Villa, a member of the bike program. “So we could all unite and be a big family, be happy together, try to help everybody and make everybody move up.”
Started over a decade ago, the club has worked to uplift youth in the community.
“To be anti-gang and anti-drug,” said Gutierrez. “So a lot of us come from that background, we made our mistakes and now we’re able to share those experiences with the youngsters so they don’t have to make the mistakes we did.”
18-year-old Carlos Maroles is also part of the bike program. He takes pride in being able to help some of the younger kids find a safe and healthy outlet.
“That’s why we tell them to keep their grades up and you’ll be able to do a lot of things in life,” he said. “Especially being good in life and life will be good back to you.”
One of the best ways to encourage the youth is through providing them the tools to build and customize a bike however they want.
“That’s to help the kids express themselves,” said Gutierrez.
Kids like 14-year-old Gabe Ochoa. He’s happy to be a part of the club that’s ignited a passion.
“They showed that I actually liked what I did and what they did,” he said. “So they decided to get parts of the bike. We built it together and at the Medford Cruise they presented it to me.”
Now he’s part of a larger family and with that he’ll pass on what he’s learned to the next group, like his sisters, to help unite a community through the roar of an engine.
During the show, Habaneros Mexican Restaurant donated 100 backpacks with school supplies to be given to the first 100 kids that showed up. All proceeds raised from the car show will go to supporting the bike program of Familia Unida.
