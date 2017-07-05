Families enjoy Red, White and Boom in Central Point

Central Point, Ore. — In a sea of red, white and blue… it’s the ‘boom’ that has everyone excited.
The event has attracted thousands of people from the Rogue Valley.
Each person with their own story, but united under one nation.
On the 16th anniversary of “Red, White and Boom,” Aaron and Lisa Veach say they’ve come out every single year.
“I’m a navy veteran and freedom is important to me. And the second thing that’s equally important is our son is the dj tonight,” Aaron Veach said.
Of course, everyone has their own reasons for enjoying the holiday.
“We’re a unique country and we have something that most other people don’t have in terms of our freedom and independence,” Clint Ritchie said.
Some reasons are a little less serious.
“We get candy!” Jaydan said.
But in the end, everyone at the event seems to share a common appreciation for those who have dedicated their lives to freedom.
“I’m really, really thankful for all the men and women from the start of our nation who have given their lives either totally or had handicaps come to them just so we could have this freedom,” Lisa Veach said.