Family and friends remember victim of hit and run

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Family and friends of a man killed in a hit and run the day after Thanksgiving are remembering their loved one.
Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Josh Perdue, 31, was hit by a vehicle at the corner of NW 6th and F Street. While ambulances were able to take him to the hospital, Perdue soon died thereafter.
“When I first heard it I just started bawling,” said his ex-girlfriend Brittney Lindley.
Lindley along with a few others who knew Josh best came together on Sunday to share memories of Josh and pay their respects at the scene of where he was hit. As a father of three children, a caring partner, and beloved son, it was an emotional moment for many standing on the corner of the street.
Crystal Shaw, who was a childhood friend and whose kids used to play with Perdue, described how she had seen him at the store just a couple hours before the incident.
“He gave me and the girls a hug and said, ‘Bye Crystal, see you soon,” she said. “And then we went home and then we got the call.”
As family and friends stood together, they all shared memories of Josh and the time they had spent together.
“Countless times I can remember laughing so hard we were crying, you know,” said Mark Hartley, a good friend of Josh’s.”He always found humor in stuff.”
Josh’s other childhood friend, Mike Dunn, remembers growing up with him and how they were nearly inseparable. He described how Josh loved biking and even won trophies for BMX competitions but what always stood out was his humor.
“Cracking jokes at each other. Him calling me or me calling him so he can come over and fix my stereo in my car because it always wasn’t right,” he said with a smirk.
Josh’s father Charles even showed up. He said he tried to avoid the street as much as possible since the incident. But as he stood at the corner talking with others, it provided some sense of closure.
“I am here as a dad and I’m saying my son is gone but he is with me always in my heart,” he said.
On Thanksgiving, we appreciate those who make our lives meaningful and for those who knew Josh that rings truer today than ever before. With a light smile, Charles won’t forget the moments with his son and the time they shared together.
“I do truly believe that Josh would say, ‘Hey, don’t cry. Go drink a root beer on me!'”
Josh would have been 32 this December.
According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety 25-year-old Anthony Boyd Mooney turned himself in to police for his involvement in the fatal crash.
Mooney’s being charged with several counts including reckless driving, DUII, and first-degree manslaughter.
Click here if you want to support the family and donate to the gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-joshua-anthony-perdue?teamInvite=KcAO2eKLSNXVv3p7JqvxUr6DxPYTAl60xqcQfE5aD3JM0mal3kvZsMfwkAgKVGW9
