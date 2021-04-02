Family demands answers after Chicago police shoot 13 year old

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ/NBC) — There are more questions than answers after the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by Chicago police. The family wants the bodycam footage of the shooting released and thus far police have resisted.
“I just want to know what really happened to my baby,” said Adam’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo.
Monday morning around 2:30, police say they responded to the 2300 block of South Sawyer in the Little Village neighborhood for shots fired. They say they saw two males standing in a nearby alley.
Surveillance video from a church captured officers running into the alley.
Police say one person fled, there was a foot pursuit, then confrontation. It ended with Adam Toledo fatally shot by police.
Elizabeth Toledo said, “They had a lot of options, but not kill him. They could have shot him in legs, his arm, but not kill my baby.”
The family’s attorney says Adam’s mother did report him missing Saturday. But he came back home Sunday.
Toledo family attorney Atidna Weiss Ortiz said, “He was home in his bed Sunday night. Monday morning he was shot. Only two days later, was she made aware of his death.”
The shooting was captured on body cameras. But the Civilian Office of Police Accountability says the footage can’t be released to the public because it involves a juvenile. An attorney said talked to says that’s just not true.
Matt Topic with Loevy & Loevy1said, “This seems to be the latest incident of city refusing to comply with transparency laws and taking positions to keep things secret that have no basis under the law.”
Adam’s family says he was a good kid, loved animals and liked to build LEGOs. He had hopes of becoming a police officer when he grew up.