Home
Family, friends of man shot in Portland speak out

Family, friends of man shot in Portland speak out

News Politics Regional Top Stories

Friends of Aaron Danielson, the man shot and killed in Portland Saturday night, talk about him and say they want to dispel some rumors.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – Friends of the counter-protester shot and killed Saturday in Portland said he was not a radical.

39-year old Aaron J. Danielson was shot in the chest Saturday during a protest in downtown Portland.

Danielson was wearing a hat with the insignia of “Patriot Prayer,” a far-right group that supports President Trump.

His friends and family say the victim’s political beliefs have been distorted.

Luke Carillo said, “He was a proud American and a proud Portlander who absolutely loved this community and the people in it. We, his friends and his family, have seen multiple false reports calling ‘J’ everything from a radical to a racist and a fascist. Aaron J. Danielson was not a radical, he was not a racist, he was not a fascist. He was not an inciter or an instigator. He was a freedom-loving American who died expressing his beliefs, a right which is guaranteed to all of us through the Constitution.”

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has officially rule Danielson’s cause of death as a homicide.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, which was captured in a video posted to social media.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »