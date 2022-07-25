Family fun at Crest Fest

ASHLAND, Ore. – People were having a blast at Willow-Witt Ranch for Crest Fest on July 24th. Attendees got to hike alongside goats on the amazing trails around the property as well as get tours of the farm.

The festival also had live music by the Blue Lightning Dance Band and Paraffin Dove. They also had entertainment for the kids.

Ranch owners say proceeds from this event will go toward their business The Crest, a non-profit that focuses on connecting youth programs to nature through school trips, summer camps, and community services.

“We want people to come up and see how wonderful this place is, to see how great it is to hike up here, to see the animals, and to see what the non-profit is doing,” said Suzanne Willow, Executive Director of The Crest.

Willow says this was their first outdoor event since 2019 and they were happy to see so many people on the farm having a good time for a good cause.