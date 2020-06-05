Family marks birthday of Breonna Taylor in the wake of her death

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WAVE/NBC) – Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old Friday.
She was shot and killed at her home by Louisville officers in March during a no-knock warrant.
Protesters have been demanding all three officers involved be fired and charged.
WAVE reporter Phylicia Ashley spoke with the family on Taylor’s birthday.
Taylor will never get to fulfill her dreams and aspirations, but her family says her legacy will live on.
Friday. June 5th is about the memories for Taylor’s best friends and her sister, Ju’niyah Palmer.
Their last memories with Taylor include trying on outfits together for their girls’ trip that never happened because Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police.
One of Taylor’s friends, Elysia Bowman said, “Our protectors shouldn’t be killing us wrongfully.”
There have been changes since the last time WAVE spoke with Taylor’s family. Metro Louisville’s Public Safety Committee voted in favor of Breonna’s Law, which would put strict limits on no-knock warrants. And now, all officers are now required to wear body cameras.
Bowman said, “More. We need more, thank you. But we need more.”
They want all officers involved in her death to be fired and prosecuted. Taylor’s family is still waiting for justice, but in the meantime, they’ve received worldwide and local support.
On Taylor’s 27 birthday, local artist Jaylin Stewart presented her love for Taylor’s family.
“This was very personal for because I feel like it could have been me it could have been any of y’all. She looks like me she’s my age.”
Sometimes they forget Taylor isn’t going to walk through the door or reply to the group chat. They say they lost their core and miss her spirit. But on her birthday they’re celebrating the Bree way.
Stewart had another surprise for Taylor’s family. Her painting will be on Metro Hall starting at 9 pm Friday through the weekend.
Taylor’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming charges of battery, wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence. The three officers involved in her shooting are still on administrative leave. They have not been charged with any crimes.