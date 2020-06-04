Family members hold memorial for George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – Thousands have gathered for ten straight days since George Floyd’s death, but the crowd in Minneapolis Thursday was different.
It was a powerful, emotional for family, friends, and dignitaries inside the North Central University Campus Worship Center. Hundreds more spilled into the streets outside.
If only for a couple of hours, calm replaced, what has been a constant, uneasy tension in Minneapolis as George Floyd’s family and friends came together to say goodbye.
Protective masks can’t hide the pain and heartache, fueling demands for justice and change since Floyd’s death.
Reverend Al Sharpton said, “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get off my neck.’” That message literally was sounded from the rooftops to a crowd just outside and echoing across the nation.
Terrence Floyd is George Floyd’s brother. He said, “I want to thank God because at the end of the day my brother is gone but the Floyd name still lives on.” Terrence is leading a prayer service and march in Brooklyn.
Perhaps the most powerful tribute came from Floyd’s little girl, Gianna, atop her godfather’s shoulders. “My daddy changed the world,” she said.
This is just the beginning of a long goodbye. There is a public memorial this weekend in North Carolina followed by a public viewing and funeral Monday and Tuesday in Houston.