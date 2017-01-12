Family of couple found at Crater Lake relieved

Crater Lake National Park, Ore.- Family members of the three people found safe after being stranded for days at Crater Lake National Park say they’re looking forward to having them home.
Stacey Valle and Jason Hwong were sight-seeing at Crater Lake when they became stranded by snow. They ended up taking shelter in a heated restroom near Rim Village, where they stayed for five days without food.
“I heard from them, they finally got a signal, they’ve been in contact with us,” said Erick Valle, Stacey’s brother. “My sister told me they were stuck there for five days. I’m really sure they are happy to be eating.”
Stacey Valle is from Covina, California, Hwong is from New York. When their family couldn’t notify them, Erick said they notified Oregon State Police and told troopers the pair was last seen in Bend.
They were finally discovered by a stranded snowshoer, Chris Fipps, who also took refuge in the restroom.
Crater Lake National Park is currently closed due to weather, however the stranded trio was able to reach park rangers Wednesday.
Fipps is reported to have a minor injury, but has made it home to the Rogue Valley.
Meanwhile, Erick Valle said his sister’s brush with danger hasn’t caused her to lose her sense of adventure.
“They we’re like ‘hopefully we can sightsee before we come home’. We told them safety first.”