Family of man killed by Dallas police officer speaks out

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – The family of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer last year in his home, is demanding change within the Dallas Police Department.
The Jean family held a news conference Friday with local church members and activists.
They called on the Justice Department to investigate the Dallas Police Department and demanded “greater involvement in ending police brutality nationwide.”
On Wednesday, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murdering Botham Jean.
During victim statements, Botham’s younger brother, Brandt, told Guyger that he forgave her and later, gave her a hug. It was a moment of mercy that has captivated the nation and led to calls for meaningful change.
Allison Jean is Botham’s mother. She stated, “I think we’ve heard a lot. We’re just hearing, but hearing does nothing. We need to seek meaningful change. We need to seek investigations, and we need to seek outcomes from these investigations. So, talk but no action means nothing.”