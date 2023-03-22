Family of missing Vancouver mother and child speak out as search continues

A friend of Melendez told police that the two were with Warren on March 12, the day they were reported missing, according to court documents. The friend told police they saw Melendez in Warren’s vehicle, “unresponsive and naked from the waist down,” court documents state, and that Warren retrieved Melendez’ daughter at that time from the friend, who had been watching her.

“It’s frustrating when the courts have a person like that on bail when he’s already involved in another case in another state,” Taylor said. “He was the last person to see them alive. It is very frustrating and right now we want answers, we want as to where Meshay and Layla are at right now — that’s the focus. We haven’t seen them since last Sunday, nobody’s talked to them or heard from them since last Sunday and that’s not normal, that’s definitely not normal. That’s the main focus right now, trying to find them and bring them back home.”

“Joyful, life of the party, really caring,” said Taylor, talking about Stewart. “Layla is basically an actress in training she’s the life of the party, an angel. Trusting in the universe, you know trusting, being optimistic that we’ll find them and they’ll be brought home safe that’s all my mind can stay focused on, that’s where I’m putting my energy at.”

A family trying to stay strong, praying for Melendez and Layla to come back home safe.

“If you see anything, hear anything, even if you don’t think it might not mean nothing please call it in, contact one of us, let’s figure it out and

bring them home. We’ve got to move faster than this, it’s taking too long, this isn’t right,” said Miguel Melendez.