Family of slain Coos Bay doctor offer reward for information about his death

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The family of an Oregon doctor who was killed this past summer is offering a reward for information about his death.

In the early morning hours of August 2, 2021, the North Bend Police Department got a 9-1-1 call regarding some sort of medical emergency at a home on Stanton Avenue in North Bend.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Craig Joshua Jackson dead from homicidal violence.

North Bend police said Jackson was a physician at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay.

According to officers, Johnson’s spouse told investigators that two unknown males entered the home and “engaged in a physical confrontation with Dr. Jackson resulting in his death.” They reportedly fled the scene.

Officers had no further information about the males’ identities or descriptions at the time of the initial investigation.

On Wednesday, December 8, police said the family of Dr. Jackson is offering a reward in the amount of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death.

Anyone with knowledge about Dr. Jackson’s death can call “Coos Stop Crime” at 541-267-6666.