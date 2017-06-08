Family of woman missing in N. California speaks

Graeagle, Calif. (KTXL/CNN Newsource) – Snow capped mountains, green meadows and a flowing river–this is where Terry Blake loved to bring her family on vacation.
Terry’s daughter Katie Blake said, “She was just so excited for a week of just our family together.”
Katie had just returned from serving the Peace Corps in South America. Terry’s son Rob was back visiting home from Los Angeles.
So she and her husband Randy bought everyone to Graeagle, the place they’ve spent so many vacations.
Randy Blake said, “While my wife is not a great fisher person or knowledgeable, she was more enthusiastic than she was proficient.”
Terry often went out fishing alone, but after heading out Sunday afternoon, she never returned.
After search and rescue teams were called in, her car was found the next day, a mile away from the cabin the family is staying in.
As the sun set on the fourth day she’s been missing, her kids and husband hope she can somehow hear these messages.
Katie said, “We love her so, so much.” Katie said. “We can’t wait to be reunited with her.”
Rob Blake added, “I know I keep saying this, I just love my mother so much. We’re so close you know.”
As for the search for Terry, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office told KTXL they do not suspect foul play. They’ve found nothing so far on the land, so for the next few days they’re going to be focusing on the Feather River itself.
“Parts of the river are very deep, fast moving,” Deputy Christina Ross said. “And so we want to make sure that we conduct a search but also that the safety of the people searching the water needs to be taken into consideration also.”
For now, her family is trying not to focus on all the possible scenarios of what might have happened. Rob said, “Subscribing to any single one is kind of pointless.”
“Some of them are not, let’s be honest, some of them are not so good,” Randy said. “None of them are great.”
Instead, their attention is on what they’ll do when they see Terry again.
“I don’t know if words will come out for a while,” Rob said. “I’ll probably just hug her. That’s all I want to do if you want the truth. Yeah if I could just hug my mom, that’d be best.”