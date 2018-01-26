Family of Oregon occupier Robert ‘LaVoy’ Finicum suing for wrongful death

PORTLAND, Ore. – The family of Robert “LaVoy” Finicum filed a wrongful death lawsuit against several state and federal agencies two years after he was shot and killed.
Many questions about the day Finicum was shot still remain. But his family believes he was executed, the victim of a pre-planned government ambush.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the complaint filed in federal court implicates Oregon State Police, the United States, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Oregon’s governor.
The family of Finicum said he was shot while trying to cross county lines seeking the protection of Grants County Sheriff Glen Palmer.
The complaint says in part, “Finicum was deliberately executed by a pre-planned government ambush after he had exited his vehicle with his hands up.”
The suit seeks more than $5 million in damages for Finicum’s immediate family.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Bw4aGF