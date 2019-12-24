Family-owned Les Schwab Tire Centers up for sale

BEND, Ore. – A nationwide, family-owned tire retailer based in Oregon will be sold.
Les Schwab Tire Centers leaders, all relatives of founder Les Schwab, said they’re seeking new ownership to support future growth and success.
The Schwab family shareholders said in a joint statement:
“Given the complexities of a fifth-generation family business, and managing a company of our size, we are at an important point in the life of Les Schwab Tire Centers. As our family grows and ages, it is increasingly critical to us that ownership remain committed and aligned behind our Grandfather’s vision.
“After careful review and a lot of consideration, we concluded a new ownership group will help ensure future opportunity for our wonderful employees and secure continued success for the company as it grows. We believe a new owner –one with deep experience and resources –will carry forward the Les Schwab vision far into the future.
“Our incredible Tire Centers, and the company and communities we have built together, make us proud. As hard as it is to make the decision to sell this company, we are confident it will offer tremendous opportunity to build on all we have accomplished together for our customers, communities and our employees. We are excited to see what the future will bring.”
Les Schwab Tire Centers has more than 7,000 employees and more than 492 locations in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.